Lightning Sparks Fire at Brownsburg Elementary School

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Severe thunderstorms Sunday morning may have been the cause of a fire lighting up a fire at an elementary school in Brownsburg.

Brownsburg firefighters were called to Cardinal Elementary School’s roof catching fire around 7:00 a.m. Sunday. They believe that the fire was started by a lightning strike.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire without any injuries. Nobody was in the school, but firefighters did say there was a few baby chicks that hatched. They weren’t hurt and were moved to a part of the building that wasn’t damaged.

Only the roof and 8 classrooms were damaged by water, but firefighters say no fire got inside the building.

The school expects that they will start on time Monday and released this statement:

“Early Sunday morning, there was a fire in the roof deck at Cardinal. Brownsburg Fire Territory and other local agencies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. At this time the fire was believed to be caused by a lightning strike. The fire was contained to the roof and there is no fire damage to classrooms.

Any classroom damage was caused by water. BCSC staff is at Cardinal assessing the building and working to get things cleaned up. The water damage was contained to 1st grade and high ability classrooms. At this time we anticipate school will start on time tomorrow for all Cardinal students. We’ve identified new classroom spaces for students in 1st grade and high ability to have class tomorrow.

We will provide an additional update this afternoon to confirm that school will be in session.”