4 Saturday Shootings, 3 Dead

Early Saturday morning, four people were shot in different locations in Indianapolis. Sadly, three of the victims lost their lives, while a young man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The first shooting was reported just after midnight at the intersection of East 21st Street and Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult man and woman who had been shot. Both were declared dead at the scene. No further information about the victims or the shooting was given.

The second shooting took place on Red Mill Drive on the east side of Indianapolis, just before 2:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a young man and another man who had been shot. The young man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but the other man was declared dead at the scene. Police believe a disturbance occurred before the shooting, but no details were given.

The investigation is ongoing, and the IMPD Homicide Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.