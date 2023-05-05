Fishers Man Found Dead in a Pond

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers Police and Fire Department personnel responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a pond Thursday on Harborvale Chase at the intersection of 141st Street and Promise Road. Despite the efforts of the Fishers Police Department Dive Team, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old James T. Hughes, a resident of Fishers who had been reported missing last Sunday. However, foul play is not suspected. The Fishers Police Department has reached out to the Sedona Woods Neighborhood for any possible video footage that could help shed light on Mr. Hughes’ final moments. Anyone who lives in the area is encouraged to come forward if they have any relevant footage.

This is an ongoing investigation. While the community comes to terms with this tragic loss, the Fishers Police Department is urging anyone with information about Mr. Hughes’ whereabouts on the night of Monday April 24th through April 25th.