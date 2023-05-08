Win Tickets To Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana

On the cusp of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, 93.1 WIBC brings you an opportunity to win tickets to a “bucket list” event with Ed Carpenter.

Event Date: Monday, May 22nd

Event time: 6-8pm

Location: Emmis Communications

Host: Hammer & Nigel

The event will include dinner, a drink ticket, registration for door prizes, and a unique opportunity to hear the driving experiences of Ed Carpenter followed by an audience Q&A and meet and greet with photo.