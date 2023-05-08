Listen Live
Win Tickets To Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana

Published on May 8, 2023

Tales From The Track - WIBC - Special Guest Ed Carpenter

On the cusp of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, 93.1 WIBC brings you an opportunity to win tickets to a “bucket list” event with Ed Carpenter.

Event Date: Monday, May 22nd

Event time: 6-8pm

Location: Emmis Communications

Host: Hammer & Nigel

The event will include dinner, a drink ticket, registration for door prizes, and a unique opportunity to hear the driving experiences of Ed Carpenter followed by an audience Q&A and meet and greet with photo.

