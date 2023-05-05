Update: Standoff in Richmond Ends

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police got into a standoff with an 81-year-old suspected shooter Thursday afternoon, which ended when the suspect was shot by police.

Officers went to a home on Rich Road after hearing that a man had shot a woman, later identified as 42-year-old Christina Reed. However, when they arrived, the man barricaded himself inside his next-door home.

According to the City of Richmond, Indiana Facebook page, “Other homes in the vicinity were immediately evacuated, and the perimeter was secured.”

Police say 81-year-old Charles Adams fired at officers while they were trying to de-escalate the situation. Multiple SWAT teams were called to the scene, and “chemical agents” were used in an effort to get Adams to leave his home.

It seems the man responded to these tactics by pointing a gun at police, so he was shot by members of the Indiana State Police SWAT team. He was then taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christina Reed was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are now investigating.