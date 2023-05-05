Listen Live
Local News

Update: Standoff in Richmond Ends

Published on May 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of House from Richmond Standoff

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police / Indiana State Police

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Police got into a standoff with an 81-year-old suspected shooter Thursday afternoon, which ended when the suspect was shot by police.

Officers went to a home on Rich Road after hearing that a man had shot a woman, later identified as 42-year-old Christina Reed.  However, when they arrived, the man barricaded himself inside his next-door home.

Related Stories

According to the City of Richmond, Indiana Facebook page, “Other homes in the vicinity were immediately evacuated, and the perimeter was secured.”

Police say 81-year-old Charles Adams fired at officers while they were trying to de-escalate the situation.  Multiple SWAT teams were called to the scene, and “chemical agents” were used in an effort to get Adams to leave his home.

It seems the man responded to these tactics by pointing a gun at police, so he was shot by members of the Indiana State Police SWAT team.  He was then taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christina Reed was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indiana State Police are now investigating.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close