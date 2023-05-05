Simple and Fun Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

STATEWIDE — Are you struggling to find the perfect gift for a mom in your life? If so, keep reading for a few Mother’s Day gift ideas.
*A Note: This article is simply intended to provide you with a few gift ideas in various categories. Prices can vary greatly between stores.*
Quality Body Care
If you have still not purchased a gift and are running out of time, a few body care items might be a great choice. The following stores sell a variety of body care items, and many also offer home delivery if you would prefer to order online.
The Body Shop
Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
L’Occitane En Provence
Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
Kiehl’s Since 1851
Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
Lush Cosmetics
Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
Bath & Body Works
Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, and more)
Fountain Alley BodyCare
Address: 318 West Main Street, Madison
Buff City Soap
Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Jeffersonville, and more)
Bathology
Address: 58 West Main Street, Nashville
bath junkie
Address: 741 Hanover Place, Carmel
Spa/Nail Packages
With all of the stress facing people today, a mom in your life might enjoy a day dedicated to relaxation. If this is the case, you could gift her a simple manicure or pedicure, or splurge and get her a spa package, complete with a massage, facial, and more.
Tranquil Vibe Day Spa
Address: 383 South Park Ridge Road, Suite 101, Bloomington
Woodhouse Spa
Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, and more)
Bliss Spa & Boutique
Address: 490 South Maple Street, French Lick
The Village Spa
Address: 12707 Meeting House Road, Carmel
Be.You.tiful Nails
Address: 854 South Rangeline Road, Carmel
Pur Nail Spa
Address: The Shops at River Crossing, 8663 River Crossing Boulevard, Indianapolis
Sisters’ Nail & Spa
Address: 6422 Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown
Lilly Nail Spa
Address: Fishers Town Commons, 8211 East 116th Street, Fishers
Queen Nails Bar & Spa
Address: 5129 Illinois, Unit 121, Fort Wayne
Books of Her Choice
If you are shopping for an avid reader, you might be looking to purchase a few books. If this is the case, think about taking the reader in your life to the bookstore so she can pick out one or two titles for her gift, whilst spending time with you.
Barnes & Noble
Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Westfield, and more)
Books-A-Million
Address: 5750 West 86th Street #120, Indianapolis
Tomorrow Bookstore
Address: 882 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
Naughty Dog Books
Address: 76 1/2 East Main Street, Nashville
Black Dog Books
Address: 115 South Main Street, Zionsville
Porter Books and Bread
Address: 5719 Lawton Loop East Drive, Indianapolis
Wild Geese Bookshop
Address: 40 East Madison Street, Franklin
A Nice Meal
Mom may love it if you cook a meal for her, but she might NOT love it if you burn the kitchen down in the process. So, if you are not gifted in the culinary arts, consider getting a meal at one of these restaurants.
Seasons 52
Address: 8650 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
Mesh
Address: 725 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
Bluebeard
Address: 653 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
Milktooth
Address: 534 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis
Fire by the Monon
Address: 6523 Ferguson Street, Indianapolis
The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers
Address: 799 Hanover Place, Upper Deck, Hanover Place Suite 260, Carmel
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
Address: 11529 Springmill Road, Carmel
Kobayashi Sushi & Asian Kitchen
Address: 2295 Greenfield Avenue, Noblesville
Joseph Decuis
Address: 191 North Main Street, Roanoke
Batar
Address: 12649 East US Highway 50, Seymour
Sweetea’s Tea Shop
Address: 225 South Van Buren Street, Nashville
The Crystal Tea Room
Address: 502 West Jefferson Street, Kokomo
A Box of Chocolates
Not many would turn down the opportunity to snack on some delicious chocolates. These candy shops offer a variety of flavors that may make mom feel a little extra special.
J. Edwards Fine Chocolates & Gourmet Cakes
Address: 2106 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo
Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates
Address: 600 South State Road 39, Lebanon
Little Chocolates
Address: 916 1st Street, La Porte
See’s Candies
Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis
Bouquets of Flowers
And, it might be nice to grab a special bouquet of flowers to go with the box of chocolates. If so, these flower shops could have exactly what you need.
Bokay Florist
Address: 5890 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis
Mount’s Flowers
Address: 226 North Lebanon Street, Lebanon
Mary M’s Walnut House Flowers and Gifts
Address: 406 West 2nd Street, Bloomington
The Flower Market
Address: 199 North Madison Avenue, Greenwood
Oberer’s Flowers
Address: 12761 Old Meridian Street, Carmel
Lopshire Flowers
Address: 2211 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne
Spending a Day at the Movies
Or, consider spending a day at the movie theater. These titles will be playing in theaters over Mother’s Day weekend:
“What’s Love Got to Do with It?”
