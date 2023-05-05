Simple and Fun Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

STATEWIDE — Are you struggling to find the perfect gift for a mom in your life? If so, keep reading for a few Mother’s Day gift ideas.

*A Note: This article is simply intended to provide you with a few gift ideas in various categories. Prices can vary greatly between stores.*

Quality Body Care

If you have still not purchased a gift and are running out of time, a few body care items might be a great choice. The following stores sell a variety of body care items, and many also offer home delivery if you would prefer to order online.

The Body Shop

Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

L’Occitane En Provence

Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

Kiehl’s Since 1851

Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

Lush Cosmetics

Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

Bath & Body Works

Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, and more)

Fountain Alley BodyCare

Address: 318 West Main Street, Madison

Buff City Soap

Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Jeffersonville, and more)

Bathology

Address: 58 West Main Street, Nashville

bath junkie

Address: 741 Hanover Place, Carmel

Spa/Nail Packages

With all of the stress facing people today, a mom in your life might enjoy a day dedicated to relaxation. If this is the case, you could gift her a simple manicure or pedicure, or splurge and get her a spa package, complete with a massage, facial, and more.

Tranquil Vibe Day Spa

Address: 383 South Park Ridge Road, Suite 101, Bloomington

Woodhouse Spa

Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, and more)

Bliss Spa & Boutique

Address: 490 South Maple Street, French Lick

The Village Spa

Address: 12707 Meeting House Road, Carmel

Be.You.tiful Nails

Address: 854 South Rangeline Road, Carmel

Pur Nail Spa

Address: The Shops at River Crossing, 8663 River Crossing Boulevard, Indianapolis

Sisters’ Nail & Spa

Address: 6422 Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown

Lilly Nail Spa

Address: Fishers Town Commons, 8211 East 116th Street, Fishers

Queen Nails Bar & Spa

Address: 5129 Illinois, Unit 121, Fort Wayne

Books of Her Choice

If you are shopping for an avid reader, you might be looking to purchase a few books. If this is the case, think about taking the reader in your life to the bookstore so she can pick out one or two titles for her gift, whilst spending time with you.

Barnes & Noble

Address: Varies (Locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Westfield, and more)

Books-A-Million

Address: 5750 West 86th Street #120, Indianapolis

Tomorrow Bookstore

Address: 882 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Naughty Dog Books

Address: 76 1/2 East Main Street, Nashville

Black Dog Books

Address: 115 South Main Street, Zionsville

Porter Books and Bread

Address: 5719 Lawton Loop East Drive, Indianapolis

Wild Geese Bookshop

Address: 40 East Madison Street, Franklin

A Nice Meal

Mom may love it if you cook a meal for her, but she might NOT love it if you burn the kitchen down in the process. So, if you are not gifted in the culinary arts, consider getting a meal at one of these restaurants.

Seasons 52

Address: 8650 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

Mesh

Address: 725 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Bluebeard

Address: 653 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

Milktooth

Address: 534 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis

Fire by the Monon

Address: 6523 Ferguson Street, Indianapolis

The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers

Address: 799 Hanover Place, Upper Deck, Hanover Place Suite 260, Carmel

Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

Address: 11529 Springmill Road, Carmel

Kobayashi Sushi & Asian Kitchen

Address: 2295 Greenfield Avenue, Noblesville

Joseph Decuis

Address: 191 North Main Street, Roanoke

Batar

Address: 12649 East US Highway 50, Seymour

Sweetea’s Tea Shop

Address: 225 South Van Buren Street, Nashville

The Crystal Tea Room

Address: 502 West Jefferson Street, Kokomo

A Box of Chocolates

Not many would turn down the opportunity to snack on some delicious chocolates. These candy shops offer a variety of flavors that may make mom feel a little extra special.

J. Edwards Fine Chocolates & Gourmet Cakes

Address: 2106 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo

Donaldson’s Finer Chocolates

Address: 600 South State Road 39, Lebanon

Little Chocolates

Address: 916 1st Street, La Porte

See’s Candies

Address: The Fashion Mall at Keystone, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis

Bouquets of Flowers

And, it might be nice to grab a special bouquet of flowers to go with the box of chocolates. If so, these flower shops could have exactly what you need.

Bokay Florist

Address: 5890 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

Mount’s Flowers

Address: 226 North Lebanon Street, Lebanon

Mary M’s Walnut House Flowers and Gifts

Address: 406 West 2nd Street, Bloomington

The Flower Market

Address: 199 North Madison Avenue, Greenwood

Oberer’s Flowers

Address: 12761 Old Meridian Street, Carmel

Lopshire Flowers

Address: 2211 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne

Spending a Day at the Movies

Or, consider spending a day at the movie theater. These titles will be playing in theaters over Mother’s Day weekend:

“Book Club: The Next Chapter”

“Love Again”

“What’s Love Got to Do with It?”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”