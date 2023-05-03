Man Headed to Prison on Child Porn Conviction, Used Group Chat Called “Pedo for Kids”

MUNCIE, Ind. — A child sexual predator will spend the next 14 years in a federal prison.

Benjamin Covey, 43, of Eaton, Indiana used the messaging app Kik to send and receive pictures of child porn. Covey used the “BosJangles” on a group chat called “pedo for kids.”

The FBI tipped off Muncie Police on January 28th, 2022. Detectives learned Covey was behind the account and that he allowed kids to drink and show them sexual pictures. On his phone, Covey had over 600 pictures of child porn, including one picture that showed an adult having sex with a toddler.

“This dangerous criminal used Kik to find other pedophiles and share the horrific abuse of the most vulnerable victims,” said Zach Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who gather online to revel in the exploitation of children will be identified and prosecuted. I am grateful to the FBI and the Muncie Police Department for work to ensure that this defendant will serve a significant prison sentence, where our children will be out of his reach.”

The judge ordered Benjamin Covey to serve another 10 years of probation after his release, and he will have to register as a sex offender.