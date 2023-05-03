Joe Biden is Sending 1500 Troops to the Border

Joe Biden is actually doing something about the border. He is sending 1500 troops down there before the ending of Title 42.

What is Title 42? In short, it was called into effect while Donald Trump was in office. It is designed to stop the spread of diseases. Trump called it into effect while COVID was at its peak.

Title 42 is set to end on May 11th. With it coming to an end there is an expectation that people will flood the border, because it is seen as an open border thanks to Biden’s lack of needed action.

This has been an issue for a while. Who knows if 1500 troops will even be enough? The people being sent to the down there for support will not have any interaction with migrants.

According to NewsNation, the roles will be administrative, with no law enforcement duties or interaction with migrants.

The idea is that the administrative assistance will free up the border patrol agents to interact with the migrants.

Hopefully it works. This has been a major issue since Biden took office, and the idea of more people trying to cross the border is unsettling to say the least.

