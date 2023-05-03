New Lilly Drug Could Slow Progression of Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company is hopeful about a new drug – aimed at slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s disease – that recently went through a large-scale clinical trial.

Donanemab has so far been shown to slow the cognitive decline caused by the disease. It seems most patients in the trial were experiencing slower cognitive decline than those not on the drug.

With the largely promising results, Lilly is hoping to get FDA approval for the treatment in the near future. That being said, donanemab might slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, but it will not stop it completely.

Of the nearly 2,000 people tested, three died during the course of the trial, and others did experience challenges or “abnormalities.” Patients had been getting infusions to address a specific plaque buildup in the brain.

Another concern with the drug is its potential cost to the public. Part of the cost will depend on insurance coverage, so it is not yet clear if the treatment will be affordable for most patients who have the condition.

Alzheimer’s disease gradually affects the brain, impacting patients’ memories and, ultimately, abilities to function and/or normally. You can learn more about the condition here.