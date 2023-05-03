Listen Live
Police: Car Stolen, Seven-Month-Old Baby Possibly Inside

Published on May 2, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a stolen car with a seven-month-old baby possibly inside. Officers are gathering at Morgan and Belmont Avenue on the west side of Indianapolis to give more information.

Jackson Shugars has been identified as the child possibly inside of the car.

