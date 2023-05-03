Police: Car Stolen, Seven-Month-Old Baby Possibly Inside

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a stolen car with a seven-month-old baby possibly inside. Officers are gathering at Morgan and Belmont Avenue on the west side of Indianapolis to give more information.
Jackson Shugars has been identified as the child possibly inside of the car.
-
Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye
-
IMPD changes gun policy after WISH-TV investigation
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Is Donald Trump "An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment"?
-
Tucker Carlson Breaks his Silence with a Video on Twitter
-
Loud Boom Friday Night Across Indiana Was Likely A Meteor
-
9-year-old Boy Hit and Killed by Car
-
Indiana Man on Parole Accused in "Demonic" Florida Murder