Listen Live
Local News

UIndy’s Dr. Wilson Talks Incumbent Mayors Stepping Down, “Culture War” Issues

Published on May 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photograph of downtown Indianapolis.

Source: Photo: Donnie Burgess

STATEWIDE — It’s primary election night in the Hoosier State. Dr. Laura Wilson, political science professor at the University of Indianapolis talks with 93 WIBC about this election cycle and why your local races may be more important than you think.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close