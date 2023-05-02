Trump to Participate in CNN Town Hall

Former President Donald Trump has agreed to participate in a CNN presidential town hall next week in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday.

Trump will field questions from local Republicans as well as undecided voters during the May 10 event at St. Anselm College that begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Trump, who last fall became the first Republican to officially seek the party’s nomination for president, has not participated in a town hall-style interview in more than two years, last sitting with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie late in 2020. It will also be Trump’s first appearance on CNN since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump’s decision to participate in the CNN town hall is a significant departure from his usual appearances on Fox News and smaller conservative channels, such as Newsmax and OAN.

One of Trump’s advisors who was not authorized to speak publicly said stepping outside of the traditional comfort zone for Republicans was key to Trump’s success in 2016. The advisor said CNN executives made a compelling pitch to Trump.