People Love to Crap on Indiana

Mary Beth Schneider came out and said that Indiana is the middle finger of the south to the north. Is that not disgusting?

Why is there all of this self-hate?

Indiana has a proud history. It is more than just an extension of the red states from the south. Outside of it being a predominantly republican state it is different from southern states.

Does Indiana and Indianapolis have some issues? It does.

When issues about a place are discussed though, it should not be to complain about the place. When issues are discussed, it should be to find a solution.

