Listen Live
Tony Katz

People Love to Crap on Indiana

Published on May 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary Beth Schneider came out and said that Indiana is the middle finger of the south to the north. Is that not disgusting?

Why is there all of this self-hate?

Indiana has a proud history. It is more than just an extension of the red states from the south. Outside of it being a predominantly republican state it is different from southern states.

Does Indiana and Indianapolis have some issues? It does.

Related Stories

When issues about a place are discussed though, it should not be to complain about the place. When issues are discussed, it should be to find a solution.

Comments like this get Tony Katz going. To hear his full thoughts on Mary Beth Schneider’s comment, click the link below.

RELATED TAGS

Indiana

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close