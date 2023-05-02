High School Vandalized by Students

MICHIGANTOWN, Ind. — A school shifted to e-learning Monday after the property was vandalized…by students.

About 20 students broke into Clinton Central Jr./Sr. High School Sunday night and defaced the property. The damage was so widespread that the school had to be closed for cleanup Monday.

Superintendent Jeremy Fewell says they poured vegetable oil in the hallways, covered door handles with petroleum jelly, glued keyholes shut, scattered food around the building and on the roof, spray-painted explicit messages on the walls, and more.

In-person classes resumed Tuesday. Police and school administration are still investigating.