Listen Live
Local News

IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Suspect(s) Who Killed Teenager

Published on May 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Emergency and urgency, dialing 911 on smartphone screen. Shallow depth of field.

Source: Photo: releon8211/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — An Arsenal Tech High School student was killed nearly two weeks ago, and police need your help finding the suspect(s).

15-year-old Derrick Houston Jr. was shot early in the morning on Thursday, April 20th.  He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Officers found the boy near North Brentwood Avenue and Breen Drive, though they are not sure why he was there, especially since they found him before 7 a.m.  They do not think he was involved with any violent groups.

Indy Metro Police Public Information Officer William Young says it is “frustrating” that no one has yet been held responsible for this crime.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

 

IMPD Contact:

Detective Ryan Clark

317-327-3475

Ryan.Clary@indy.gov

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close