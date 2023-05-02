IMPD: Police Need Help Finding Suspect(s) Who Killed Teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — An Arsenal Tech High School student was killed nearly two weeks ago, and police need your help finding the suspect(s).

15-year-old Derrick Houston Jr. was shot early in the morning on Thursday, April 20th. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Officers found the boy near North Brentwood Avenue and Breen Drive, though they are not sure why he was there, especially since they found him before 7 a.m. They do not think he was involved with any violent groups.

Indy Metro Police Public Information Officer William Young says it is “frustrating” that no one has yet been held responsible for this crime.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Contact:

Detective Ryan Clark

317-327-3475

Ryan.Clary@indy.gov