Primary Election Day 2023: What You Need to Know

INDIANAPOLIS — Political races around the state will come to a head Tuesday, as votes are cast on Primary Election Day. Your vote could play a key role in a race’s outcome; keep reading to find out how you can exercise your “civic duty.”
If you plan to vote, you will need to bring a valid photo ID to one of the centers. Some of the Marion County Vote Centers are open at library branches, Indianapolis Fire Department stations, schools, and churches. A full list can be found here.
Mayoral and Council races are happening across the state, in cities such as Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington, and Fort Wayne. You can vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Indianapolis Mayoral Race:
Democratic Party – State Representative Robin Shackleford and current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett lead the pack, with other candidates including Bob Kern and Larry Vaughn.
Republican Party – Jefferson Shreve, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, James Jackson, and John Couch
Carmel Mayoral Race:
Democratic Party – Miles Nelson
Republican Party – Kevin Rider, Sue Finkam, and Fred Glynn
Zionsville Mayoral Race:
Democratic Party – None
Republican Party – Jane Burgess and John Stehr
Westfield Mayoral Race:
Democratic Party – None
Republican Party – Kristen Burkman, Jake Gilbert and Scott Willis
Bloomington Mayoral Race:
Democratic Party – Donald Griffin, Susan Sandberg, and Kerry Thomson
Republican Party – None
Fort Wayne Mayoral Race:
Democratic Party – Current Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Jorge Fernandez
Republican Party – Jason Arp, Thomas Didier, and Eddie Ribel
Find more information about all of this year’s candidates here.
-
Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye
-
IMPD changes gun policy after WISH-TV investigation
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Is Donald Trump "An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment"?
-
Tucker Carlson Breaks his Silence with a Video on Twitter
-
Loud Boom Friday Night Across Indiana Was Likely A Meteor
-
9-year-old Boy Hit and Killed by Car
-
Indiana Man on Parole Accused in "Demonic" Florida Murder