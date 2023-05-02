Primary Election Day 2023: What You Need to Know

INDIANAPOLIS — Political races around the state will come to a head Tuesday, as votes are cast on Primary Election Day. Your vote could play a key role in a race’s outcome; keep reading to find out how you can exercise your “civic duty.”

If you plan to vote, you will need to bring a valid photo ID to one of the centers. Some of the Marion County Vote Centers are open at library branches, Indianapolis Fire Department stations, schools, and churches. A full list can be found here.

Mayoral and Council races are happening across the state, in cities such as Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington, and Fort Wayne. You can vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indianapolis Mayoral Race:

Democratic Party – State Representative Robin Shackleford and current Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett lead the pack, with other candidates including Bob Kern and Larry Vaughn.

Republican Party – Jefferson Shreve, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, James Jackson, and John Couch

Carmel Mayoral Race:

Democratic Party – Miles Nelson

Republican Party – Kevin Rider, Sue Finkam, and Fred Glynn

Zionsville Mayoral Race:

Democratic Party – None

Republican Party – Jane Burgess and John Stehr

Westfield Mayoral Race:

Democratic Party – None

Republican Party – Kristen Burkman, Jake Gilbert and Scott Willis

Bloomington Mayoral Race:

Democratic Party – Donald Griffin, Susan Sandberg, and Kerry Thomson

Republican Party – None

Fort Wayne Mayoral Race:

Democratic Party – Current Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Jorge Fernandez

Republican Party – Jason Arp, Thomas Didier, and Eddie Ribel

Find more information about all of this year’s candidates here.