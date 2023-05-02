AI Tucker Carlson Responds To Biden’s Dig During Towards the Former Fox Host

This weekend was the annual “World Series of Butt-Sniffing” among the biggest egos in DC. The Press Correspondents Dinner was held Saturday at The White House. The black-tie affair featured several popular comedians mocking US politicians, current events, and more.

President Joe Biden gave himself a big pat on the back after successfully reading off pre-written jokes about the media. He opened with a few jokes about his own age but made sure to take a shot at Tucker Carlson.

“The job isn’t finished, I mean it is finished for Tucker Carlson.”

Fox News parted ways with the highly rated primetime host a little over a week ago.

Well, here at the Hammer and Nigel show we have exclusive audio of (AI) Tucker Carlson responding to the President’s jab: AI Tucker…take it away!