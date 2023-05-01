I-65 Reopens in North Split After Being Under Construction for Two Years

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–The Indiana Department of Transportation has reopened I-65 through the North Split interchange.

All I-65 northbound and southbound lanes opened Monday morning.

If you drive in that area, INDOT says you can expect multiple short-term lane restrictions as they install pavement markings and move barrels to open the lanes.

It had been closed for the last two years.

Under the permanent North Split interchange configuration, there will no longer be access to I-65 southbound via the Delaware/11th street ramp and access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit is only available through I-65 northbound.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

-I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street

-I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street

-I-70 WB to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street

-I-65 SB to Meridian Street

-I-65 SB to West Street

-All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split