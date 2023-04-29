Five Killed in Texas Shooting

CLEVELAND, TX — Police in Texas are looking for a suspect in the shooting deaths of five people at a home near Houston.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is still on the loose and is believed to be armed with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle. Police have identified the suspect as Hispanic man Francisco Oropez, who has been described as a neighbor of the victims.

It seems Oropez was firing shots near the home Friday night, so he was asked to stop. In response, he began shooting into the home.

Authorities say an 8-year-old child is among the five people shot to death in the town of Cleveland. The victims were all from Honduras.