NWS: Chilly Weekend in Indiana with Some Scattered Rain

STATEWIDE–Scattered rain showers are expected across Indiana at times this weekend.

“We’re going to have a system move through Saturday. It won’t be seasonal, but highs will be in the upper 60s. You may see some rain and isolated thunderstorms. As that moves through, we get into a cold pattern again, so highs will be in the 50s,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says most places in Indiana will have high temperatures only get into the upper 40s on Monday.

“But we will have temperatures approaching the 70 degree mark as we get into the later portion of next week. It will be a slight warmup,” said Updike.

As far as a significant warmup, Updike doesn’t think that will happen again until the middle of May.

“Bundle up if you’re outside. It’s going to be kind of windy and cool, but the wind won’t be anything out of the ordinary. It will be just kind of breezy in general. When it’s already kind of chilly, that 10-15 mph breeze just makes it feel colder,” said Updike.