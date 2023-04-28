IMPD: Man Shot and Killed on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

IMPD says they found the man on East Brookside Avenue around 8 am near Massachusetts Avenue and 10th street. He was in an alley and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Homicide detectives responded to the scene. They are following up on several leads. We believe this happened sometime in the overnight hours and not this morning,” said IMPD Sergeant Genae Cook.

Cook and other IMPD officers believe the man was likely shot somewhere else. They think whoever shot him likely dumped the body in the alley.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.