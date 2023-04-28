Indianapolis Man Convicted of Murder in 2020 Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man named Ivy Nunn has been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of Daniel Morris Jr. The Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the verdict after a three-day jury trial. Morris was found dead on August 27, 2020, near 3800 Guion Access Road. Morris died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvis.

Friends and family reported that they had last seen Morris in the early hours of August 21 in the 6100 block of Beachview Dr. When IMPD officers were dispatched to the area near Guion Access Road on August 27, they found Morris’ body. The investigation into Morris’ death began after this discovery.

Detectives found video footage from the morning of August 21 that showed three people arriving at an apartment in the 6100 block of Beachview Dr. Two men were seen carrying another man’s body and placing it in their vehicle.

On September 11, 2020, Ivy Nunn was arrested by US Marshals in Milwaukee, WI for Morris’ murder.

Prosecutor Mears stated that witness cooperation is an invaluable asset to any investigation and often serves as a catalyst for justice. He also thanked IMPD detectives and US Marshals for their hard work in solving the case.

The prosecution’s case was helped by Nunn’s communication with Morris’ wife in the days before and after the murder, during which he threatened her regarding his behavior.

A sentencing hearing for Nunn has been scheduled for May 25 at 10:00 a.m.