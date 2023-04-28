Tony Katz returned from the border with some questions, and the realization that the Cartel has their fingers in everything.

“It is very obvious to me that what we know about the border and the problems is a very small slice of the pie.” said Tony Katz. The problems at the border run deep.

The issue at the border is not the checkpoints and legal points of entry. It is the illegal border crossings.

The biggest issue is that people are lying to get across the border. They are claiming asylum, and they are allowed to stay in America until their case is heard. The issue is that the cases are extremely backlogged. It could take 3 or more years for someone’s case to be heard.

It is unacceptable for someone to be able to lie to stay in the country, especially when it puts Americans at risk.

Border patrol needs more money to keep Americans safe. To keep illegal immigrants out of the country. They do not have the money or the resources to beat the Cartel.

The Cartel has an unlimited amount of money and resources dedicated to pushing drugs and other illegal activities in both Mexico and the United States.

People have no idea how big this is. Border patrol needs help. The government needs to support border patrol before things get more out of hand.

