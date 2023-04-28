Coroner’s Office, Pole Barn, or Both?

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Madison County Coroner’s Office could be fined for storing bodies in a barn without running water, proper medical supplies, and more.

WISH TV reports that a former employee of the Coroner’s Office said its freezer is inside a pole barn with a gravel floor. This pole barn is where fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was taken after he died.

Coroner/nurse practitioner Katherine Callahan said she tried to get county commissioners to provide more funding for the facility when she worked there, but she was unsuccessful. Finally, she decided to let the Indiana Department of Labor know about the conditions.

If the facility is not improved, the Coroner’s Office could incur a $22,500 fine for the county.