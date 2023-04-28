Listen Live
Local News

Single-Car Crash Kills One on State Road 47

Published on April 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Boone County Sheriff's Office

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car crash killed one person Thursday night.

Officers with the BCSO and the Thorntown Police Department were called to State Road 47 around 9:10 p.m.  There, they found a Jeep Liberty rolled over in a ditch, with an unresponsive woman lying nearby.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Stories

It is not clear yet why the woman crashed, or how she was ejected from her car.  The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called in to investigate this incident.

More information should be released in the near future.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close