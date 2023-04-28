Single-Car Crash Kills One on State Road 47

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car crash killed one person Thursday night.

Officers with the BCSO and the Thorntown Police Department were called to State Road 47 around 9:10 p.m. There, they found a Jeep Liberty rolled over in a ditch, with an unresponsive woman lying nearby.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not clear yet why the woman crashed, or how she was ejected from her car. The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was called in to investigate this incident.

More information should be released in the near future.