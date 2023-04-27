Beyond Quarterback, Colts Have To Get This Draft Right

We all know how important it is for the Colts to choose correctly when it comes to their next franchise quarterback.

Whomever it is that they select 4th overall, there will be a tremendous amount of pressure on that player, as well as on Colts GM Chris Ballard. The team has been stuck in mediocrity, with no clear direction or hope at the games most important position. Ask any fan, and they will say it’s finally time to begin the rebuild.

It’s a rebuild that will not end with a new quarterback.

While quarterback was the most glaring issue last season, the Colts have plenty of other holes to fill. The offensive line is suspect, especially at right guard and left tackle. While Bernhard Raimann has shown promise, and the team hopes that he can turn into their long-term blindside protecter, there is no guarantee he pans out. On the other side of the trenches, there is still a need for a dominant edge rusher. Kwity Paye has flashed but is still young and could use a real running mate.

The Colts might also do well to address their wide receiver room in the draft. Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce are nice pieces, and should continue to grow, but the team lacks a truly explosive pass catcher. The tight end group is also a question mark; Jelani Woods is talented but still raw, while Kylen Granson and Mo-Allie Cox haven’t established themselves as true weapons. Andrew Ogletree is still on the roster but might not be 100% to start next year as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Realistically, the only positions the Colts are set at are running back and kicker. Outside of those, it seems as if everything is on the table for Days 2 and 3. The Colts own 8 draft picks in rounds 2-7; those are 8 individual chances to help move the rebuild along and get the team back to where they want to be. The first pick is the most important, but if they miss on the others, Ballard might find himself running out of time sooner than he thought.

During the Thursday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Joe Rexrode of The Athletic, Mike Chappell of CBS 4 and Fox59, as well as former Houston Chronicle writer John McClain. In those conversations, JMV touched on all things related to the Colts draft. He also got into the rest of the AFC South, and what new additions we might see to the division.

