Report: Former VP Pence Testifies to Grand Jury Investigating Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President and Indiana governor Mike Pence testified into a federal grand jury Thursday investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The testimony comes after former President Trump filed an emergency motion stop Pence from appearing. It’s the first time in modern history a vice-president was called to testify about the president he served with.

Pence has teased running for president in 2024, which would put him up against Trump.