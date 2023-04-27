Listen Live
National

Report: Former VP Pence Testifies to Grand Jury Investigating Donald Trump

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the FAMiLY Leader summit in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Friday, July 16, 2021. Pence headlined the evangelical group's 10th annual leadership summit. Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Photographer: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President and Indiana governor Mike Pence testified into a federal grand jury Thursday investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the January 6th, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The testimony comes after former President Trump filed an emergency motion stop Pence from appearing. It’s the first time in modern history a vice-president was called to testify about the president he served with.

Pence has teased running for president in 2024, which would put him up against Trump.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - National News Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close