Police: Student Brought BB Gun to School

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A sixth grade student in Greenfield may face criminal charges.
Greenfield Police say the student at Maxwell Intermediate School showed another student what looked like a gun, and a teacher found out. A Greenfield officer, working at the school as a resource officer, was called in to investigate.
The gun was found inside of the student’s backpack. Police say the gun looked like a black Glock 17 pistol, with a tan magazine with five 9mm bullets.
However, it was actually a BB gun, and no one was ever threatened.
The student, who is a 13-year-old boy, is “being disciplined” by the school, say police. Since he’s underage, he won’t be named.
The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any criminal charges need to be pressed.
