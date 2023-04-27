Listen Live
Local News

Father and Son Felons Arrested in Indianapolis for Drugs and Guns

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Policeman on crime scene . Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun.With a sunshine flare coming in.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have arrested two individuals and confiscated guns and drugs during an operation on the east side of the city. According to police sources, the suspects, 60-year-old Samuel Patton Sr. and 41-year-old Samuel Patton Jr., are serious violent felons who are prohibited from possessing firearms.

IMPD officers received a report on Tuesday afternoon about issues at Pangea Apartments near 1300 N. Arlington Avenue. Upon arrival, they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from two vehicles parked on the property. The occupants of the cars were detained, and police found a gun under the steering wheel of one of the vehicles.

Related Stories

Further investigation led to the discovery of four handguns and various quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The police also found hundreds of pills that looked like ecstasy.

The suspects were arrested on multiple preliminary charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in cocaine.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close