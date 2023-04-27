Father and Son Felons Arrested in Indianapolis for Drugs and Guns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have arrested two individuals and confiscated guns and drugs during an operation on the east side of the city. According to police sources, the suspects, 60-year-old Samuel Patton Sr. and 41-year-old Samuel Patton Jr., are serious violent felons who are prohibited from possessing firearms.

IMPD officers received a report on Tuesday afternoon about issues at Pangea Apartments near 1300 N. Arlington Avenue. Upon arrival, they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from two vehicles parked on the property. The occupants of the cars were detained, and police found a gun under the steering wheel of one of the vehicles.

Further investigation led to the discovery of four handguns and various quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine. The police also found hundreds of pills that looked like ecstasy.

The suspects were arrested on multiple preliminary charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, and dealing in cocaine.