Indiana Craft Brewer makes List of Top 50 in the Country

The Brewers Association (BA) has released its annual production figures for the US craft brewing industry. The study about craft brewers indicate that small and independent brewers produced 24.3 million barrels of beer in 2022.

Despite the challenges faced by small craft brewers such as rising operating and material costs and increasing competition, craft’s overall beer market share by volume grew to 13.2%, up from 13.1% the previous year.

The retail dollar value of the craft brewer market was estimated at $28.4 billion. This represents a 24.6% market share and 6% growth over 2021.

What Impact Do Craft Brewers Have on the Economy?

Craft brewers provided 189,413 direct jobs, a 9% increase from 2021. This is driven both by growth in the number of breweries and a continued shift to hospitality-focused business models.

Furthermore, the number of operating craft breweries climbed in 2022, reaching an all-time high of 9,552. All in all, this includes 2,035 microbreweries, 3,418 brewpubs, 3,838 taproom breweries, and 261 regional craft breweries.

Additionally, The Brewers Association also released its annual list of the top 50 producing craft brewing companies and overall brewing companies in the U.S.

Indiana has one company that made the Top 50 list. It is Three Floyds Brewing of Munster.

Generally, as consumers increasingly seek out unique and locally-made products, craft beer is well-positioned to meet these demands and provide a new experience for beer lovers.