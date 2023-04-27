Tucker Carlson Breaks his Silence with a Video on Twitter

Tucker Carlson has finally broken his silence since being let go by Fox. He released a video on Twitter Wednesday night that addressed many things.

He does not say anything about where he intends to continue his career, instead he talks about the content on television. He says that many of the debates people see on television are pointless. They never cover the topics that will have major impact on the future.

Tucker Carlson then wraps up his video by saying, “When honest people say what is true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker.”

He then mentions that there are not many places where you can find Americans saying true things, but there are some. He ends the video saying, “See you soon.”

It sounds like we will be hearing from him soon. Many people are waiting to hear what platform he will end up on.

Tony Katz was out again today as he continues his work at the border. Craig Collins filled in. To hear his thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s video, click the link below.