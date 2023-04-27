South Bend Appoints New Head Of Police Oversight Board

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The mayor of South Bend has made his decision on who will head up the city’s Civilian Police Review Board office.

Mayor James Mueller has chosen Pastor Charles King to lead the office. It’ll be his job to conduct civilian oversight of the city’s police department along with the other members named to the board.

“I’ll be looking at this from a citizen’s standpoint. As well with the training they’re going to give me, I’ll have a lens through the police too,” King said being introduced to reporters on Wednesday.

It’s the same job that used to be held by Joshua Reynolds, who was hired to the job by the city’s clerk in late 2021. However, Mueller forced Reynolds to resign over concerns about his past as an Indianapolis cop, which included several suspensions for breaking IMPD rules.

Mueller then led an effort for the city’s common council to pass legislation giving hiring purview over the board’s leader to the mayor’s office instead of the clerk’s.

“It was most important as we saw from before to get the right person,” Mueller said. “I know there’s been a lot of frustration with how long it’s taken, but the most critical thing is getting the right person for the role and we have the right person for the role here in Charles King.”

“I want to make sure, first and foremost, that the residents of the city of South Bend have an ear that can speak on their behalf and be at the table when things need to be discussed,” King added.

King won’t start his new job until mid-May. He has to go through a training course provided by South Bend police first.