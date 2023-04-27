Muncie Drug Dealer Convicted Following 2020 Overdose Death

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man with a criminal record will be heading to prison after he and another dealer sold drugs to a woman in 2020, and she died.

37-year-old Michael Schoeff has been convicted for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. In October of 2020, Muncie Police began looking into the death of Mandy Hart.

Her boyfriend told investigators that she had been wanting to buy heroin in Muncie. So, the two purchased drugs from Schoeff and one other seller.

WISH TV reports that Hart then overdosed on a shot of heroin, but her boyfriend was able to revive her. However, once revived, she decided to try another injection. Ultimately, she did not survive.

Schoeff says that, though he is a dealer, he did not sell Hart the drugs that killed her. He should be sentenced in May.