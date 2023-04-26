UPDATE: Body of Oaklee Snow Found, Two People Facing Charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Court documents shed more light on the case of Oaklee Snow, the one year-old missing since January.

The child’s biological father reported the disappearance of Oaklee and another male child on January 19 from his home in Oklahoma.

The father believed the children were taken by the biological mother and her boyfriend, and taken to Indianapolis.

Today, Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced charges against the mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Roan Waters.

Waters faces multiple charges including murder. Marshall also faces multiple charges including two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and assisting a criminal.

Waters was arrested in Colorado, Marshall in North Carolina.

During interviews with investigators, Marshall alleged that Waters killed Oaklee and they moved her body to an abandoned structure in Morgan County, Indiana.

Oaklee’s body was located in a dresser drawer of an abandoned structure there, according to court documents.

The male child was abandoned as well, but was recovered and returned to his father in Oklahoma.

“As parents we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “I want to thank the multiple law enforcement agencies and our prosecutors who worked tirelessly to locate this child and seek justice on her behalf.”

“This case is one of the most challenging types of cases for a community and for our investigators, said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “I want to thank the hard work the IMPD Missing Persons Unit detectives put into this investigation. When they learned there was a chance Oaklee Snow may have been in Indianapolis, detectives put in a tremendous amount of effort into locating her. I want to also thank all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted in this investigation, both in Indiana and across the country.”