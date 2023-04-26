ISP: State Trooper Fires Gun, Arrest is Made Near Columbus

HOPE, Ind.–There was a police chase that went across two counties in Indiana Tuesday and a man ended up being shot.

State police say shortly after 10:30 pm, an officer from the Hope Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Pontiac passenger car, but the driver refused to stop. That is what investigators believe led to the chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes and went through Bartholomew and Decatur counties.

The chase eventually ended up in a neighborhood on Peach Court just east of Columbus. Police say the driver went through yards and circled around houses before driving towards the officers, eventually heading right towards an Indiana State Police Trooper. Investigators believe the trooper fired at least one round from his gun.

Police believe the man drove for another mile before getting out of his car and trying to run away. Officers say they caught and arrested him on “numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.”

Police have identified the driver as Joseph L. Morrow, 41, of Madison, Indiana.

Morrow was taken to a hospital in Columbus to be evaluated. Later, he’ll be taken to jail.

The identity of the involved trooper is not being released at this time. He will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, while the investigation takes place.