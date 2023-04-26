Doctor Sued for Wrongful Death Wants Court Documents Sealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A doctor and current state senator being sued for wrongful death is hoping to keep his case’s court documents sealed.

Dr. Tyler Johnson, Parkview Health, and Professional Emergency Physicians are being sued by the mother of 20-year-old Esperanza Umana. Umana was taken to the emergency room and seen by Johnson in January of 2018.

However, less than an hour after she was discharged, she died at a local pharmacy. WANE 15 reports that Umana had a variety of respiratory problems related to asthma, pneumonia, and more, that were not appropriately treated at the hospital.

And, after plaintiff Jennifer Becerra filed the lawsuit last year, three doctors on a review board apparently took her side.

Now, the state senator wants the relevant Allen Superior Court records and documents sealed. Sealing the records would prevent the public from closely following this court case.

The final court date for a summary judgement hearing in this case has been set for May 19th. However, Johnson, who serves District 14, could settle the lawsuit Friday.