Biden to Run in 2024

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has announced that he will be running for President again in 2024.
This decision follows months of speculation, with critics voicing concerns about his policies and age, among other topics.
Former President Donald Trump has said that he will also run in 2024, and many are expecting former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence to do the same.
Other 2024 Presidential candidates at this time are Steve Laffey (R), Nikki Haley (R), Vivek Ramaswamy (R), Perry Johnson (R), Asa Hutchinson (R), Larry Elder (R), Marianne Williamson (D), and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (D). Learn more here.
