Where Does Will Levis Rank Among All Prospects?

In the recent days, there has been increased chatter that the Indianapolis Colts have zeroed in on Will Levis as their quarterback of the future. However, the sportsbooks think otherwise. In the last couple days, odds on DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook have the Kentucky product as the odds on favorite to go second overall.

So what does Vegas know that the public doesn’t? Will the Texans actually select a quarterback? Is there an actual belief that the Texans would trade with an AFC South rival to help them get the franchise quarterback of their choosing? Or is there a team from the middle of the field that is going to trade up to get Levis?

The rankings for Levis have been all over the place. Including different analysts that work at ESPN. Mel Kiper has been infatuated with Levis since he started studying his tape, but his college in Matt Miller doesn’t agree with Kiper. He has the 23-year old ranked 30th in this class.

“Our job as evaluators is try to take them out of that scheme and evaluate their traits in a vacuum. How accurate are you, what is your arm strength like, and what is your processing speed like. You try to gauge those things as best as you can.” Miller stated regarding quarterback evaluation.

On Monday, Miller joined Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook on the Fan Midday Show and gave a break down on everything related to Thursday’s draft. He hit on topics like the likelihood that the Cardinals held onto the third overall pick, who he believes the Texans have zeroed in on with the second overall pick, and every angle regarding Levis.

What Miller Likes About Levis

2021 season (2,826 yards, 24 TD’s, 13 INT’s, 66% completion percentage)

Mobility creates easier passing windows

Strong arm and a super sized human

What Miller Dislikes About Levis

2022 season (2,406 yards, 19 TD’s, 10 INT’s, 65% completion percentage)

Way too trusting of his arm and physicality

Injury history

Will need to time to operate and speed things up

Player Comparison

Carson Wentz

Factors That Led to Down 2022 Season:

Lost his offensive coordinator from 2021, Liam Coen (now offensive coordinator of LA Rams)

Lost his leading receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson (now with the New York Giants)

Lost pass catchers that amounted for 190 of teams 242 receptions

Not one returning pass catcher with 15+ receptions in 2021 (RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. led returning pass catchers with 13 receptions)

