Fatal Crash in Kokomo Caused by Drunk Driver

Published on April 24, 2023

KOKOMO, Ind. — On Sunday night, a fatal crash occurred in Kokomo, which was caused by a driver who was suspected to be drunk. The Kokomo Police Department reported that the collision happened at the intersection of Washington and Elm streets.

Travis Sexton, 22, is accused of driving his Chevy Uplander through a stop sign and hitting a Chevy Suburban driven by a 28-year-old Kokomo woman. The crash caused a passenger in the Suburban, Kaysie Nickole Talley, 24, to be thrown from the vehicle, resulting in her death. The driver of the Suburban was seriously injured and flown to an Indianapolis hospital, while two other passengers had minor injuries and refused treatment.

After investigating, the police found that Sexton was driving while under the influence of alcohol and suspected of using illegal drugs. His blood alcohol concentration was .142 at the time of the accident. The accused has been arrested and charged with preliminary counts of operating a motor vehicle while causing death and operating a motor vehicle while causing serious bodily injury.

