Tom Allen: Optimistic Spring Ball Means Fruitful Fall For IU Hoosiers

It’s been a rough couple of years for Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers. Following an exciting and unexpected COVID-shortened 6-2 2020 the Hoosiers have amassed only 6 wins total the past two seasons, including last year’s 4-8 record.

It’s unacceptable for a team like the Hoosiers that don’t want 2020 to look like an exception and the last two seasons seen as the norm for fans. And it’s unacceptable for Tom Allen, who wants the Hoosiers to be taken seriously not just in the Big Ten but in college football.

It’s been a challenge for us, that’s for sure. And it makes a big difference. That’s a birthday wish for sure. – Tom Allen on wanting a healthy quarterback for a full season

Allen joined Kevin & Query on Monday morning to discuss the Hoosiers spring ball program, how it can help forecast what can come in the fall, how and where they need to improve for next season, his thoughts on NIL and the transfer portal and a whole lot more.

