Win a VIP tour with JMV at the Mecum Auction!

Mecum Auctions is bringing 3,500 cars for one of their largest car collector auctions in Indianapolis!
May 12-20th
Indiana State Fairgrounds
Five lucky listeners plus their guests (10 winners) will win an exclusive VIP experience hosted by The Fan’s JMV and Mecum’s John Kraman, including a private all-access tour of the auction followed by a Q&A. *Winners will receive, two guest badges to attend the full auction, and a premium swag bag.
More Info https://www.mecum.com/
REGISTER TO WIN
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
