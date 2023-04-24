Bed Bath and Beyond Files For Bankruptcy

UNION, NJ.– Bed Bath & Beyond is filing for bankruptcy protection. The home goods retailer filed for Chapter Eleven protection Sunday in District of New Jersey court.

The company listed its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of one-billion and ten-billion dollars.

Executive said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY stores and websites will stay open to serve customers while it begins the process of closings its retail locations.

There are 8 Bed Bath and Beyond locations in Indiana.