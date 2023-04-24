IPS Seeks Support for $410M School Improvement Referendum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marion County residents will soon be able to vote on a $410 million capital referendum proposed by the Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) board. The Rebuilding Stronger plan aims to fund upgrades and renovations in 23 school buildings.

These upgrades include new athletic fields, updated sidewalks, improved plumbing, lighting, and fire systems, as well as the construction of a new elementary school. If the measure is approved, residents can expect a property tax increase of around $3 per month.

According to IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson, the referendum is important because around 30% of the district’s facilities have been rated as “not great.” Its purpose is to provide upgraded, modernized, and safe buildings for students to learn and succeed in.

The current referendum could still be a crucial vote for Marion County residents, even though a separate IPS operating referendum that aimed to fund higher-quality programs and competitive salaries for employees was removed from the ballot earlier this year.