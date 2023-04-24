Firefighters From All Over The World Return To Indy For FDIC

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is hosting fire departments from across the world for the 96th annual Fire Department International Conference.
This is the 29th year Indianapolis has hosted the event, which begins Monday and will run through Saturday. It’s North America’s largest firefighter conference and will showcase the latest safety techniques and the newest fire tools and gear.
More than 30,000 firefighters are expected this week in Marion County. Fire and rescue professionals from around the world will have access to 250 high-quality, world-class instructors and 91 workshops.
More than 800 companies will display products and services. There will also be hands-on training.
The goal of FDIC is to recharge firefighters and ignite their passion for the fire industry.
Chief David Rhodes has been appointed to take over for the late Chief Halton and is now editor-in-chief for Fire & Rescue Media.
The FDIC is also working to give back with its corporate program, Clarion Cares. The goal for 2023 is to help Ukranian firefighters. Officials say they’ve gathered several tons of gear and collected more than $300,000. A portion of the money will be used to fly in three Ukrainian firefighters.
The Ukrainian firefighters will share their stories about fighting the war in Ukraine to build awareness and collect donations of money, PPE, and equipment to take back home.
Check out the FDIC website for more information on how to register.
-
Indiana Schools are Teaching Critical Race Theory
-
Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye
-
Massive Fire at Plastics Recycling Building in Richmond, Evacuation Order in Place
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Bomb Threats Affect Dozens of School Districts
-
Loud Boom Friday Night Across Indiana Was Likely A Meteor
-
Is Donald Trump "An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment"?
-
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are Misogynists not Feminists