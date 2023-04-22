Oaklee Snow’s Body Possibly in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember hearing about Oaklee Snow, a 2-year-old girl who was last seen in February. Even though she has still not been found, police think she is dead, with her body hidden somewhere in Indiana.

The girl was last seen being carried from a drug house in the Circle City. She was wrapped in a blanket and didn’t seem to be moving.

Apparently, she and her younger brother were both taken from their father’s home in Oklahoma by their mother and mother’s boyfriend (Madison Marshall and Roan Waters, respectively).

While it seems Oaklee was moved from the drug house, her 7-month-old brother was not. He was later found alive at the residence by Waters’ family members.

When Waters’ family members asked why the boy had been left behind, Waters said that Oaklee had fallen and gotten hurt, so the couple left the infant to take the toddler to the emergency room. That being said, it is likely that Waters abused the girl in the past.

Waters was eventually arrested in Colorado. Marshall was arrested in North Carolina and is currently sitting in jail in Marion County.

Indy Metro Police recently found a child’s body in Morgan County. It is not clear yet if that discovery has any connection with this case, but more information should be released in the near future.