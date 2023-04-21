Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — GetGo has announced that it will be removing its cafes and markets from four Indianapolis gas stations. According to a company spokesperson, the decision was made due to “unique challenges” that made it difficult to maintain their high standards and food-first approach.

The affected gas stations include the 2102 N. Post Road, 6279 W. 38th St., 1545 E. 38th St., and 5585 Georgetown Road locations. BP will remain at these stations, which are expected to reopen in the next week or two.

Although the spokesperson did not reveal the purchaser or sale price, it was confirmed that GetGo has sold its interests at the four locations. However, they made it clear that no other GetGo locations in Indiana are being sold.

“All team members were given the option to transfer to other GetGo locations in the surrounding areas, and most accepted the opportunity to stay with GetGo,” the spokesperson said.

This decision leaves GetGo with only nine locations remaining in Marion County, as well as more in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, according to their website.