Vietnam Veteran Dies After Getting Hit by SUV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Vietnam veteran has died after getting hit by a car in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Family members of 76-year-old Robert Harter say he was hit at the Meijer near State Road 37. 21Alive reports that he was using an electric scooter and loading his truck when an SUV hit him, catching the man and his scooter underneath the SUV.

The 76-year-old was an Air Force veteran.

While it is still not clear exactly what happened, police think the driver who hit Harter may have experienced a medical problem. He/she unexpectedly accelerated, hitting Harter and other cars.

Fort Wayne Police are still investigating.