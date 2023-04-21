Columbine Survivor Remembers Colorado School Massacre 24 Years Later

April 20th, 1999 is a day that changed our nation. Today is the 24th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre. Two seniors took the lives of 12 students, 1 teacher and injured 24 others before taking their own. The school shooting remains one of the deadliest mass shootings at a high school in US history.

Evan Todd, a survivor of Columbine, joined the Hammer and Nigel show to remember the victims and their families while sharing his own story. Todd notes that through the years, his faith has grounded him and given hope for a better future.

This interview does contain details of the shooting. Listener discretion advised.