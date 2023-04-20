SpaceX Rocket Blows Up Thursday

BOCA CHICA, TX — SpaceX’s starship prototype exploded four minutes into its flight.
This morning’s launch from their Starbase in South Texas was the first unmanned test flight. The ship was supposed to complete one full lap of Earth and reenter the atmosphere near Hawaii.
This comes after SpaceX had to scrub a launch attempt on Monday after a pressure valve froze. In a statement, SpaceX says the data will help improve reliability.
This starship will eventually carry crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond.
