Listen Live
Local News

Celebrating Earth Day in Central Indiana

Published on April 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sunlit purple lilac branch on blur green foliage backdrop. Spring blossoming. Soft focus.

Source: senata / Getty

CENTRAL INDIANA — You may not think of Earth Day as a major holiday, but attractions and organizations around Central Indiana are planning to celebrate Saturday.

The Indianapolis Zoo will be hosting its Spring Power Recycling Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Here, you can drop off electronics to be recycled, and entry will be 50% off in honor of the Earth Day Celebration Day.  Learn more here, or get tickets here.

Earth Day

Source: leolintang / Getty

Another popular attraction will be working with local organizations to host special games and activities.

Related Stories

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you and your family can spend time at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and make soybean necklaces, write to elected officials, compete in games, and more.  Get tickets here.

Earth Day or World Environment Day concept. Save our Planet and forest, Globe in hand on green grass

Source: Narong KHUEANKAEW / Getty

If you would prefer to give back to Mother Nature instead, consider joining the Great Indy Cleanup at Bowman Park from 9 a.m. to noon.  Volunteers will be working together to clean the space near Eagledale in order to “beautify the neighborhood.”

Wooden bench in the middle of a grass field

Source: Robert Moore / Getty

Certain churches will also be recognizing Earth Day on April 22nd.

Faith Presbyterian Church will be hosting its Clear Your Clutter Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  With this event, you are encouraged to donate various clothing, electronics, and more that will help support organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

And, Noblesville’s Grace Church will be hosting the Indy Creation Fest alongside other religious groups.  There, you and your friends/family can sample food, test drive electric cars, spend time with rescued animals, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Learn more here.

Flyer for Clear Your Clutter Day

Source: Image Courtesy of Faith Presbyterian Church / Leslie Olsen

Addresses:

The Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

Access the website here.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Access the website here.

Bowman Park

3600 Auburn Road, Indianapolis

Learn more here.

Faith Presbyterian Church

8170 Hague Road, Indianapolis

Access the website here.

Grace Church (Noblesville)

5504 East 146th Street, Noblesville

Learn more here.

Zea mays plantation, corn sprouts in cultivated agricultural field

Source: BitsAndSplits / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close