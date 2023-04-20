Celebrating Earth Day in Central Indiana

CENTRAL INDIANA — You may not think of Earth Day as a major holiday, but attractions and organizations around Central Indiana are planning to celebrate Saturday.

The Indianapolis Zoo will be hosting its Spring Power Recycling Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here, you can drop off electronics to be recycled, and entry will be 50% off in honor of the Earth Day Celebration Day. Learn more here, or get tickets here.

Another popular attraction will be working with local organizations to host special games and activities.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you and your family can spend time at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and make soybean necklaces, write to elected officials, compete in games, and more. Get tickets here.

If you would prefer to give back to Mother Nature instead, consider joining the Great Indy Cleanup at Bowman Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will be working together to clean the space near Eagledale in order to “beautify the neighborhood.”

Certain churches will also be recognizing Earth Day on April 22nd.

Faith Presbyterian Church will be hosting its Clear Your Clutter Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. With this event, you are encouraged to donate various clothing, electronics, and more that will help support organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

And, Noblesville’s Grace Church will be hosting the Indy Creation Fest alongside other religious groups. There, you and your friends/family can sample food, test drive electric cars, spend time with rescued animals, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more here.

Addresses:

The Indianapolis Zoo

1200 West Washington Street, Indianapolis

Access the website here.

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

3000 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Access the website here.

Bowman Park

3600 Auburn Road, Indianapolis

Learn more here.

Faith Presbyterian Church

8170 Hague Road, Indianapolis

Access the website here.

Grace Church (Noblesville)

5504 East 146th Street, Noblesville

Learn more here.